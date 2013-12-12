FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE finances Invenergy natgas power plant in Illinois
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

GE finances Invenergy natgas power plant in Illinois

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. multinational General Electric Co
 said Thursday it is anchoring a lending group to finance
construction of the 584-megawatt Nelson natural gas-fired power
plant in Illinois for privately held power company Invenergy
LLC.
    Financial details were not disclosed.
    GE said in a release it will support the plant, which will
use two of GE's 7F gas turbines and two GE steam turbines, under
a long-term maintenance services agreement.
    The unit is under construction in Rock Falls, about 120
miles (193 km) west of Chicago. It is expected to enter service
in early 2015.
    One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
    
    
    Invenergy Development Co LLC, a joint venture between an
affiliate of Invenergy and Wisconsin-based investment firm Stark
Investments, is building the plant and plan to sell power into
the PJM wholesale electric market.
    PJM Interconnection operates the power grid serving 13 U.S.
Mid Atlantic and Midwest states, including Illinois.
    GE said its GE Energy Financial Services unit through GE
Capital Markets Inc served as the primary lead arranger of the
senior secured credit facilities.
    Units of GE, Dutch bank ING Groep NV and German
multinational Siemens AG are providing construction
and term loans for the plant, GE said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.