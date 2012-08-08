UPDATE 2-KCP&L's Missouri coal power plant online after fire

* Explosion, fire in coal bunker extinguished

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kansas City Power and Light (KCP&L) said on Wednesday it did not shut its 1,555-megawatt (MW) Iatan coal-fired power plant in Platte County, Missouri, following an explosion and small fire in the coal bunker.

There were no injuries from the fire, which started at about 9:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT), said Katie McDonald, a spokeswoman for KCP&L, a unit of Missouri power company Great Plains Energy Inc.

She said the fire was contained and has been put out.

Even though the plant was briefly evacuated, the company decided to keep both units running so no customers lost power due to this incident.

The plant, one of the largest in the state, is located in Weston about 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Kansas City, Missouri. It is part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) electric grid.

There are two units at Iatan, the 705-MW Unit 1 and the 850-MW Unit 2.

Unit 1 entered service in 1980 and Unit 2 in 2010.