U.S. Midwest power demand could break record

* MISO seeks power from outside Midwest grid * New York activates demand response program * Con Edison ends voltage reduction By Scott DiSavino July 17 (Reuters) - The demand for electricity in the U.S. Midwest power grid could break the region's all-time record Tuesday, as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave, the grid operator said on its website. Despite the high demand, all of the power grids in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast said they had enough resources to keep the lights on and the air conditioners humming this week. In Chicago, temperatures hit 98 degrees on Monday and were expected to hit 94 on Tuesday before dropping to near normal levels in the mid 80s on Wednesday, AccuWeather.com said. The Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO), which operates the power grid in all or part of 11 U.S. Midwest states and the province of Manitoba in Canada, forecast demand could reach 98,300 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday. That is very close to the system's all-time peak of 98,526 MW set in July 2011. In New York City, high temperatures hit 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius) on Monday and were expected to reach 95 on Tuesday and 96 on Wednesday before falling to near normal levels in the 80s on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com. New York power company Consolidated Edison, which locked out its 8,000 member union workforce on July 1 due to a contract dispute, said it ended a voltage reduction in some Manhattan neighborhoods by early Tuesday. Con Edison however continued to ask its 3.2 million customers in New York metro area to conserve power during the heat wave. So far Tuesday morning, Con Edison said its system was working fine and only 31 customers were without power, which is very low for a utility of its size at any time of year. Other power grids in the Northeast and Midwest forecast high demand Tuesday and Wednesday but not record-breaking demand. For a factbox on record peaks, see One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes. To take some of the stress off the grids, the operators have already asked generators and transmission owners to put off unnecessary maintenance. Some local utilities, like Con Edison, have called on consumers to conserve power during the heat wave. MIDWEST LOOKING FOR POWER In the Midwest, the MISO also asked generators in neighboring grids to sell power into the MISO system starting on Tuesday. Earlier this month, when generators outside the MISO have sold power into the Midwest grid, real-time power prices have jumped sharply, briefly exceeding $1,000 per megawatt-hour. By Tuesday afternoon, however real-time prices in the major MISO hubs were still in the $40s. In addition, the New York ISO, which operates the grid in the state, and some utilities have already called on customers who participate in demand response programs to reduce power usage. Earlier this summer, the New York ISO said it got over 1,000 MW of power reductions from its demand response programs. ISO New England and PJM, the biggest power grid in the United States serving over 60 million people in all or parts of 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia, said they had not yet activated their demand response programs and were not planning to do so during this heat wave. Demand response programs pay consumers to cut back on electric use during peak times or when power prices are high by shutting off unnecessary lights, elevators and other equipment, reducing air conditioning and even turning on backup generators to reduce the amount of power they take from the grid. The biggest power companies in the regions baking in the latest heat wave include units of Duke Energy, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Con Edison, National Grid PLC and Northeast Utilities.