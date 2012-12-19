FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hess picks SNC-Lavalin, Skanska to build Newark, NJ, power plant
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Hess picks SNC-Lavalin, Skanska to build Newark, NJ, power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Units of oil company Hess Corp and private equity firm Energy Investors Funds picked construction companies SNC-Lavalin Group Inc of Canada and Skanska AB of Sweden to build a power plant in New Jersey.

The facility, called the Newark Energy Center, is a 655-megawatt natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant expected to enter service in 2015.

The plant will cost about $750 million, according to local reports.

SNC-Lavalin said in a release that it would provide the engineering, procurement, startup and commissioning services, while Skanska is responsible for construction and site management.

The plant will use General Electric Co’s F class gas turbines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.