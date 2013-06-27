FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NRC to meet on Honeywell Metropolis, Illinois uranium plant
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

NRC to meet on Honeywell Metropolis, Illinois uranium plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) said Thursday its staff scheduled a public meeting in
Metropolis, Illinois, for July 9 to discuss the status of
Honeywell International Inc's shut-down Metropolis
uranium conversion plant.
    Metropolis is the only facility in the United States that
converts uranium ore into uranium hexafluoride. That compound is
then processed at other facilities to make fuel for nuclear
power reactors.
    In May 2012, as part of the agency's response to the 2011
nuclear accident at Fukushima in Japan, the NRC said it
inspected the Honeywell facility and identified concerns over
the possible uranium hexafluoride following an earthquake or
tornado.
    The NRC issued a so-called confirmatory order to Honeywell
in October 2012 outlining actions the company must take before
it could resume uranium conversion operations. 
    Honeywell shut the plant in May 2012 and the company has
been enhancing and modifying equipment to meet the requirements
of that order, the NRC said.
    If NRC officials find the modifications acceptable and the
plant meets agency regulations for operations and emergency
planning, the NRC said it will be allowed to resume full
operations.
    The NRC said its staff has completed its inspections of the
modifications and recently relaxed the confirmatory order to
allow the Metropolis plant to begin limited operations.
    The NRC is currently reviewing Honeywell's analyses of the
facility's ability to withstand earthquakes or tornadoes to
determine if full operation is acceptable, the NRC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.