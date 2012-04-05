FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-ITC Michigan-Ontario power transformers
April 5, 2012

TIMELINE-ITC Michigan-Ontario power transformers

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - ITC Holdings Corp will turn on power
transmission equipment along the Michigan-Ontario border on Thursday which is
expected to improve power flow reliability.	
    The long awaited phase angle regulator (PAR) transformers are designed to
improve the reliability of the transmission system by controlling unscheduled
flows of power around Lake Erie, which could save consumers around the lake in
Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York millions in electric costs.
    	
    The following is a timeline for the PARs:    	
        	
1975 -           Ontario Hydro's Keith PAR in Ontario enters    	
                 service. This is the first of the five PARs    	
                 on the Michigan-Ontario interface and was    	
                 originally installed to control local flows    	
                 between Michigan and Ontario    	
    	
Early 1990s -    Unscheduled power flows on the transmission    	
                 lines in Ontario, known as the Lake Erie loop    	
                 flow, increase significantly, using up    	
                 transmission capacity and leading to    	
                 curtailments of power transfers between    	
                 Ontario, New York and Michigan    	
    	
1998 -           Detroit Edison, the former parent of ITC, and    	
                 the former Ontario Hydro develop plans for    	
                 Detroit Edison to install a PAR at Bunce    	
                 Creek in Michigan and Ontario Hydro to    	
                 install two PARs at Lambton in Ontario. The    	
                 Lambton PARs are for two separate lines that    	
                 connect the Ontario and Michigan grids.    	
                 Ontario Hydro is later broken into several    	
                 companies, including transmission firm Hydro    	
                 One    	
    	
1998 -           Detroit Edison applies with U.S. Department of    	
                 Energy to modify a presidential permit to    	
                 allow for installation of the Bunce Creek PAR    	
    	
2000 -           Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB    	
                 delivers first PAR to Lambton    	
    	
2000 -           Department of Energy grants presidential permit    	
                 to ITC for Bunce Creek PAR    	
    	
2001 -           First PAR at Lambton fails, has to be      	
                 returned to ABB for rebuild    	
    	
2002 -           ABB delivers second PAR to Lambton     	
    	
2003 -           The original Bunce Creek PAR, also    	
                 made by ABB, fails while in service in March.    	
                 Shortly afterward, the tower supporting the    	
                 Canadian side of the Bunce Creek-Scott    	
                 transmission line collapses in bad weather    	
    	
2005 -           ABB delivers first PAR back to Lambton, Hydro    	
                 One says it is ready to operate the Lambton    	
                 PARs    	
    	
2006 -           The tower and line for the Bunce Creek-Scott    	
                 line are replaced. ITC orders two new PARs    	
                 from Smit Transformer of the Netherlands to    	
                 replace Bunce Creek PAR that failed in 2003    	
    	
2008 -           New York Independent System Operator says Lake     	
                 Erie loop flow costs state's market almost $100    	
                 million in first     seven months of the year. The	
                 ISO said PARs would have helped reduce transmission    	
                 congestion    	
        	
2008-2009 -      Smit Transformer delivers the two PARS to    	
                 Bunce Creek    	
            	
2009 -           ITC applies with Department of Energy    	
                 to amend presidential permit to replace the    	
                 failed Bunce Creek PAR with two PARs    	
    	
2010 -           ITC completes installation of new Bunce Creek    	
                 PARs    	
    	
Aug 2011 -       ITC and Midwest ISO complete operating    	
                 agreements with Ontario power grid operator    	
                 IESO and Hydro One    	
    	
2011 -           ITC and Midwest ISO working on cost-allocation    	
                 agreement with New York ISO and PJM power    	
                 grid operators before FERC, and settlement    	
                 for presidential permit before the Department    	
                 of Energy    	
            	
Q1 2012 -        Department of Energy approves of presidential    	
                 permit.	
    	
Q2 2012 -        ITC turns on the Bunce Creek PARs. Cost allocation	
                 dispute between    ITC, MISO, PJM and New York ISO	
                 at FERC ongoing.

