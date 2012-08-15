Japan utilities' bonds aided by quest for yield, but outlook unclear

* Three utilities tap primary markets over past week

* Spreads up 10-fold vs pre-quake as crisis boosts risk premiums

* Regional banks seen main buyers, majors less enthusiastic

* Five out of 9 nuclear operators return to markets this year

By Chikako Mogi and Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The global quest for yield has reached Japan, with some investors drawn by the risk premium placed on bonds issued by utilities that were shunned from primary markets after the March 2011 earthquake sparked fears over the nuclear plants they run.

Good returns on investments are getting scarce as the protracted euro zone debt crisis keeps yields on key government bonds, considered a safe haven, near record or multi-year lows.

But Japan’s utility companies may not be able to rely on markets for funding the way they did before the earthquake as buyers are regional banks. Traditional investors such as life insurers and big pension funds are less enthusiastic.

Three utilities -- Kyushu Electric Power, Tohoku Electric Power and Hokuriku Electric Power -- have priced and issued bonds over the past week. Demand has been heated in spite of the risk associated with the sector.

“The fact that several utilities tapped markets at the same time and still drew strong demand underscores a consolidating base of investors returning to the sector,” said a senior official at one of the underwriters helping the bond issuances.

“These examples may give some assurance to other utilities to follow and test investor demand in coming months,” he said.

In their first offer since the devastating earthquake, Kyushu issued 50 billion yen ($634.60 million) of five-year bonds with a 0.641 percent coupon, 2.5 times more than its plan, while Hokuriku issued 20 billion yen of 10-year bonds with a 1.209 percent coupon.

Tohoku, which became the first utility to brave the primary market in March, issued 25 billion yen of seven-year bonds with a 0.891 percent coupon, raising the amount from 15 billion yen.

Five out of nine utilities that operate nuclear power plants have raised a total of around 300 billion yen from markets so far this year, a fraction of the 1-1.5 trillion yen annual issuance before the nuclear crisis, and too small to affect the supply/demand balance in overall credit markets, analysts said.

Some investors, focused on high credit ratings with clear growth prospects, may not be keen because whether the spread is sufficient enough or cheap is difficult to gauge for a sector closely linked to national energy policy and politics.

“Whether the level of spreads is appropriate or not can’t be determined given a lack of clear vision for Japan’s energy policy at this point, which also makes it difficult for companies to build earnings projections,” said Naohiko Baba, Japan chief economist at Goldman Sachs.

These uncertainties have hoisted premiums on utility bonds by 10-fold to 40-50 basis points from 5-6 basis points before the crisis. Their coupons exceed a 0.79 percent yield on 10-year JGBs and 0.19 percent on five-year JGBs.

“On the surface, demand looks strong, but that’s only because investors simply wanted more yield,” a senior bond fund manager at a major Japanese asset management company said.

“There are too many political risks, so you don’t want to have exposure to bonds with a long duration,” he said.

Rising premiums have deterred utilities from issuing large volumes and of long duration, and they are likely to limit issuance to cover maturing bonds, a bond analyst at a Japanese securities firm said.

An investment manager at a Japanse insurer said that while utility bonds cannot escape “tail risks”, which became only evident after the quake, there is hope for recovery in demand.

“Many investors had shed holdings of the sector in the aftermath of the quake, so their positioning is light and there is scope to add them back,” he said. ($1 = 78.7900 Japanese yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)