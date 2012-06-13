FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan utilities FY2011 power output by source
#Energy
June 13, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan utilities FY2011 power output by source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Nuclear power accounted for a
34-year low of 10.7 percent of Japan's power demand in the
financial year ended March 31, as gas-fired generation rose to a
record-high share of nearly 40 percent to fill the void, the
Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan survey showed on
Wednesday.	
    Gas-fired power output also rose to a record high of 377.2
billion kilowatt-hours in 2011/12, the data showed.	
    The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant sparked by
last year's earthquake and tsunami has shredded public faith in
atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for
routine checks.	
    Following is a table of electricity generation for 2011/12
by the 10 main utilities including power bought from independent
power producers by power source.	
    	
 Power source        bln kWh  Yr/Yr %  Share
 General hydro          77.7      0.5    8.1
 Pumped hydro            8.6      1.2    0.9
 Total hydro            86.3      0.6    9.0
 Coal                  239.2     -4.7   25.0
 LNG                   377.2     28.1   39.5
 Oil                   122.2     89.5   12.8
 LPG, etc               15.0     38.9    1.6
 Total fossil fuel     753.6     21.4   78.9
 Nuclear               101.8    -64.7   10.7
 Renewable              13.3     15.7    1.4
 Total                 955.0     -5.1  100.0
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)

