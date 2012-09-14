FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan utilities' Aug gas consumption rises 5.8 pct y/y
September 14, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan utilities' Aug gas consumption rises 5.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10 utilities consumed 5.8 percent more natural gas in August than a year earlier in generating electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Friday.

The utilities burned 5.09 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.81 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 85.83 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in August, up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for a 2.1 percent rise in a Reuters projection. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

