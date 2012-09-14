FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan utilities' Aug gas consumption rises 6 pct y/y
September 14, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan utilities' Aug gas consumption rises 6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fossil fuel burn remains robust after 2011 earthquake
    * Fuel oil, crude burn total up 46 pct at 384,000 bpd
    * LNG consumption highest since January's record peak

    TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's 10 utilities consumed 6
percent more natural gas in August than a year earlier in
generating electricity as all but two of the nation's nuclear
reactors remain shut amid safety concerns, industry data showed
on Friday.
    The utilities burned 5.09 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.81
million tonnes a year earlier, the highest since a record-peak
of 5.23 million tonnes in January, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
    They generated 85.83 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in August, up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, as hotter weather
than last year pushed up demand for air conditioning. 
    Appetite was capped, however, by a widespread push to save
power in the wake of last year's atomic disaster in the
country's northeast.
    The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant triggered 
by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami has shredded public 
faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of most reactors
shut for routine checks.
    Two reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co 
 resumed operations in July, but no timetable has been
set for restart of other facilities. 
    Following is a table of total energy purchases and 
consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the 
federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in 
barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): 
    Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from 
kilolitres.(One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels)  
    
   Purchase      Jul-12      Aug-11      Aug-12  yr/yr %
       Coal   4,661,632   4,939,328   4,487,912     -9.1
   Fuel oil   7,780,344   6,269,427   8,984,388     43.3
      Crude   4,802,954   5,906,814   6,980,621     18.2
  Total oil  12,583,298  12,176,241  15,965,009     31.1
        LNG   5,078,622   5,284,303   5,305,665      0.4
    Naphtha           0           0           0     
 
 Consumption      Jul-12      Aug-11      Aug-12  yr/yr %
        Coal   4,731,391   4,551,263   4,722,139      3.8
    Fuel oil   7,863,829   6,666,351   9,854,066     47.8
       Crude   5,743,833   5,227,918   7,484,252     43.2
   Total oil  13,607,662  11,894,270  17,338,318     45.8
         LNG   4,722,557   4,811,520   5,086,252      5.7
     Naphtha          40           0          52     
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson and
Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
