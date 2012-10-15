FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan utilities' Sept gas consumption rises 3.2 pct y/y
October 15, 2012 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Japan utilities' Sept gas consumption rises 3.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fossil fuel burn remains robust after 2011 earthquake
    * Fuel oil, crude burn total up 50.7 pct at 523,000 bpd
    * LNG consumption last month highest for month of Sept

 (Adds detail, table)
    TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's 10 power utilities
consumed 3.2 percent more natural gas in September than a year
earlier in generating electricity to make up for a fall in
nuclear power generation, industry data showed on Monday.
    The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant triggered 
by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami has shredded public 
faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of most reactors
shut for routine checks.
    The utilities burned 4.50 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.36
million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of
Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
    That marked their largest-ever LNG usage for the month of
September, but was below a record monthly volume hit in January
this year at 5.23 million tonnes.
    They generated 76.53 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
in September, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, as continued
energy saving efforts tempered demand for air conditioning in a
month with higher temperatures than an ordinary year, a
federation official said at a news conference. 
    
  
    
    Two nuclear reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co 
 resumed operations in July, but no timetable has been
set for restart of other facilities. 
    Following is a table of total energy purchases and 
consumption by the 10 regionally dominant utilities for last
month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel
oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): 
    Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from 
kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels)  
    
 Purchase         Aug-12       Sep-11       Sep-12  yr/yr %
 Coal          4,487,912    3,999,789    4,351,085           8.8
 Fuel oil      8,984,388    5,844,753    9,073,483          55.2
 Crude         6,980,621    5,088,423    7,374,375          44.9
 Total oil    15,965,009   10,933,176   16,447,858          50.4
 LNG           5,305,665    4,517,101    4,513,961          -0.1
 Naphtha              0             0            0      n.a.
                                                    
 Consumption      Aug-12       Sep-11       Sep-12  yr/yr %
 Coal          4,722,139    4,119,876    4,323,832           5.0
 Fuel oil      9,854,066    5,843,067    8,938,246          53.0
 Crude         7,484,252    4,564,734    6,742,295          47.7
 Total oil    17,338,318   10,407,801   15,680,541          50.7
 LNG           5,086,252    4,361,639    4,499,728           3.2
 Naphtha              52            0            0      n.a.
 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson and Joseph
Radford)

