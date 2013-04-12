UPDATE 2-Japan utilities burn 6.3 pct less gas in March on yr

* March oil use falls 25.1 pct on yr, coal use up 3.1 pct * Power output falls 3rd month in March, down 7.1 pct on yr * In 2012/13, gas use hits record 55.79 million tonnes (Adds details, graphic, table) TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Utilities in Japan used 6.3 percent less natural gas in March than a year earlier, as reduced heating demand and energy saving measures helped to curb power generation, industry data showed on Friday. The 10 utilities burned 4.72 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month, down from 5.04 million a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. The use of costlier oil fell 25.1 percent in March from a year earlier, but coal consumption was up 3.1 percent. The utilities generated 76.07 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in March, down 7.1 percent on the year, for a third straight month of annual falls, matching a Reuters projection based on grid industry data. In the previous fiscal year that ended in March, the utilities used a record 55.79 million tonnes equivalent of LNG, exceeding the previous record hit in 2011/12, as the nuclear use rate fell to 3.9 percent last year, its lowest since the first commercial reactor started operation in Japan in July 1966. LNG use by Japan, the world's largest buyer of the fuel, hit a record last fiscal year even though the utilities' power generation fell 1.5 percent in a second straight annual fall, trimmed by energy saving and weak economic activity after the Fukushima nuclear crisis in March 2011. The 10 utilities consumed 50.24 million tonnes of thermal coal in 2012/13, the largest volume since 2010/11, when they used 51.02 million tonnes. Two nuclear reactors were running last month, the same number as in March 2012. Since the Fukushima nuclear disaster, one after another unit had shut for regular maintenance but never restarted due to safety concerns, leaving none in operation in June 2012. One month later, Japan's government allowed Kansai Electric Power Co's two reactors to restart after approving immediate safety steps, and is now preparing tighter rules before allowing others to restart. Here is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities last month, according to the federation. Percentage changes may differ due to rounding-off. Reuters has converted fuel oil and crude volumes to barrels from kilolitres. (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): (One kilolitre equals 6.2898 barrels) Purchase Feb-13 Mar-12 Mar-13 yr/yr % Coal 5,045,552 4,497,471 4,008,193 -10.9 Fuel oil 9,592,178 9,036,549 8,233,399 -8.9 Crude 6,901,307 8,123,459 5,486,467 -32.5 Total oil 16,493,485 17,160,008 13,719,865 -20.0 LNG 5,142,348 5,529,141 5,027,698 -9.1 Naphtha 0 0 0 0 Consumption Feb-13 Mar-12 Mar-13 yr/yr % Coal 4,577,699 4,420,502 4,557,001 3.1 Fuel oil 9,676,908 8,402,764 7,401,900 -11.9 Crude 6,956,273 7,948,433 4,846,467 -39.0 Total oil 16,633,181 16,351,197 12,248,367 -25.1 LNG 4,642,252 5,039,257 4,724,726 -6.2 Naphtha 0 34 0 -100.0 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)