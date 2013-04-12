FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Japan utilities burn 6.3 pct less gas in March on yr
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 12, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Japan utilities burn 6.3 pct less gas in March on yr

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* March oil use falls 25.1 pct on yr, coal use up 3.1 pct
    * Power output falls 3rd month in March, down 7.1 pct on yr
    * In 2012/13, gas use hits record 55.79 million tonnes

 (Adds details, graphic, table)
    TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Utilities in Japan used 6.3
percent less natural gas in March than a year earlier, as
reduced heating demand and energy saving measures helped to curb
power generation, industry data showed on Friday.
    The 10 utilities burned 4.72 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month, down from 5.04 million
a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power
Companies of Japan showed.
    The use of costlier oil fell 25.1 percent in March from a
year earlier, but coal consumption was up 3.1 percent.
    The utilities generated 76.07 billion kilowatt-hours of
electricity in March, down 7.1 percent on the year, for a third
straight month of annual falls, matching a Reuters projection
based on grid industry data. 
    In the previous fiscal year that ended in March, the
utilities used a record 55.79 million tonnes equivalent of LNG,
exceeding the previous record hit in 2011/12, as the nuclear use
rate fell to 3.9 percent last year, its lowest since the first
commercial reactor started operation in Japan in July 1966.
    LNG use by Japan, the world's largest buyer of the fuel, 
hit a record last fiscal year even though the utilities' power
generation fell 1.5 percent in a second straight annual fall,
trimmed by energy saving and weak economic activity after the
Fukushima nuclear crisis in March 2011.
    The 10 utilities consumed 50.24 million tonnes of thermal
coal in 2012/13, the largest volume since 2010/11, when they
used 51.02 million tonnes.
    
    Two nuclear reactors were running last month, the same
number as in March 2012. 
    Since the Fukushima nuclear disaster, one after another unit
had shut for regular maintenance but never restarted due to
safety concerns, leaving none in operation in June 2012.
    One month later, Japan's government allowed Kansai Electric
Power Co's two reactors to restart after approving
immediate safety steps, and is now preparing tighter rules 
before allowing others to restart. 
    Here is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by
the utilities last month, according to the federation.
Percentage changes may differ due to rounding-off. Reuters has
converted fuel oil and crude volumes to barrels from kilolitres.
(volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal
in tonnes):
    (One kilolitre equals 6.2898 barrels)
    
     Purchase       Feb-13       Mar-12       Mar-13   yr/yr %
         Coal    5,045,552    4,497,471    4,008,193     -10.9
     Fuel oil    9,592,178    9,036,549    8,233,399      -8.9
        Crude    6,901,307    8,123,459    5,486,467     -32.5
    Total oil   16,493,485   17,160,008   13,719,865     -20.0
          LNG    5,142,348    5,529,141    5,027,698      -9.1
      Naphtha            0            0            0         0
  Consumption       Feb-13       Mar-12       Mar-13   yr/yr %
         Coal    4,577,699    4,420,502    4,557,001       3.1
     Fuel oil    9,676,908    8,402,764    7,401,900     -11.9
        Crude    6,956,273    7,948,433    4,846,467     -39.0
    Total oil   16,633,181   16,351,197   12,248,367     -25.1
          LNG    4,642,252    5,039,257    4,724,726      -6.2
      Naphtha            0           34            0    -100.0
 
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.