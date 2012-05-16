FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan utilities burn record LNG equivalent for April
May 16, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan utilities burn record LNG equivalent for April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* All nuclear power plants halted power generation in May
    * Gas burn hits 4.56 mln T equivalent, record for April
    * Oil burn more than triples to 497,000 bpd in April

 (Adds details, tables, links)	
    TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's 10 utilities consumed 33
percent more natural gas equivalent for electricity generation
in April compared to the same month a year ago to compensate for
the lack of nuclear power, industry data showed on Wednesday.	
    They burned a record 4.56 million tonnes of liquefied
natu1ral gas (LNG) equivalent last month, data from the
Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.	
    Consumption of fuel oil and crude oil was up 235 percent at
497,000 barrels per day from a year ago, the data showed.    	
     The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant sparked
by last March's earthquake and tsunami has shredded public faith
in atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for
routine checks.	
    Japan's nuclear power output has fallen to zero this month
for the first time in 42 years, and three of nine utilities that
have nuclear plants project power shortage this summer.
 	
    Nuclear power accounted for about 30 percent of Japan's
electricity demand before the Fukushima crisis.	
    The utilities generated 70.99 billion kilowatt-hours of
electricity in April, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier,
matching a Reuters' projection. 	
	
     
 	
    Following is a table of total energy purchases and   	
consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the   	
federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in   	
barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes):            	
    Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from   	
kilolitres. (One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels)  	
      	
   Purchase      Mar-12     Apr-11      Apr-12  yr/yr %
       Coal   4,497,471  3,481,294   3,587,424      3.0
   Fuel oil   9,036,549  3,177,582   8,243,242    159.4
      Crude   8,123,459  2,825,152   9,111,367    222.5
  Total oil  17,160,008  6,002,734  17,354,609    189.1
        LNG   5,529,141  3,656,449   4,714,972     28.9
    Naphtha        -             0           0    n/a
 	
 Consumption      Mar-12     Apr-11      Apr-12  yr/yr %
        Coal   4,420,502  3,256,631   3,393,389      4.2
    Fuel oil   8,402,764  1,943,429   7,276,575    274.4
       Crude   7,948,433  2,500,560   7,620,816    204.8
   Total oil  16,351,197  4,443,989  14,897,391    235.2
         LNG   5,039,257  3,417,227   4,556,979     33.4
     Naphtha          34         44           0   -100.0
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nobuhiro Kubo and
Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
