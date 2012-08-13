UPDATE 1-Japan utilities LNG equivalent usage up 5 pct yr/yr in July

* Fossil fuel burn stays strong as nuclear run rate at 2.9 pct * LNG consumption rises 5 pct, coal use up 6 pct yr/yr * Fuel oil, crude burn total 439,000 bpd, up 62 pct yr/yr (Adds details, tables) TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's 10 utilities consumed 5 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG)equivalent year-on-year in July to generate electricity as all but two of the nation's nuclear reactors remain shut amid safety concerns, industry data showed on Monday. The utilities burned 4.72 million tonnes of LNG equivalent in July compared to 4.50 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. The July 2012 figure was the highest for that month since records began around 1972. Utilities consumed an all-time record high of 5.23 million tonnes of gas equivalent in January. The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami has shredded public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks. Only two reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co resumed operations in July. The 10 utilities generated 81.78 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in July, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier, due to milder summer day-time temperatures than last year and power saving measures by consumers, the federation said. Following is a table of total energy purchases and consumption by the utilities for last month, according to the federation data (volumes of crude, fuel oil and naphtha in barrels; LNG and coal in tonnes): Fuel oil and crude are translated to barrels from kilolitres.(One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels) Purchase Jun-12 Jul-11 Jul-12 yr/yr % Coal 3,663,373 3,865,514 4,661,632 20.6 Fuel oil 7,217,061 5,671,532 7,780,344 37.2 Crude 7,155,717 4,531,304 4,802,954 6.0 Total oil 14,372,778 10,202,836 12,583,298 23.3 LNG 4,421,845 4,548,541 5,078,622 11.7 Naphtha - 0 0 n/a Consumption Jun-12 Jul-11 Jul-12 yr/yr % Coal 3,558,561 4,458,755 4,731,391 6.1 Fuel oil 7,402,579 4,790,752 7,863,829 64.1 Crude 6,668,547 3,600,558 5,743,833 59.5 Total oil 14,071,125 8,391,310 13,607,662 62.2 LNG 4,262,986 4,495,932 4,722,557 5.0 Naphtha 45 0 40 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Miral Fahmy)