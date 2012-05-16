FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan utilities' April gas consumption rises y/y
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan utilities' April gas consumption rises y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in April than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The utilities burned 4.56 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 3.42 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 70.99 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, matching Reuters’ projection. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nobuhiro Kubo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.