Japan utilities' May gas consumption rises y/y
June 13, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan utilities' May gas consumption rises y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in May than a year earlier to generate electricity to compensate for a record-low nuclear plant utilisation rate, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The utilities burned 4.41 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 3.61 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 69.10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in May, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier, matching a Reuters projection. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

