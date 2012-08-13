FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan utilities' July gas consumption rises 4.9 pct y/y
August 13, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan utilities' July gas consumption rises 4.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10 utilities consumed 4.9 percent more natural gas in July from a year earlier to generate electricity, compensating for a near-zero utilisation rate at nuclear plants, industry data showed on Monday.

The utilities burned 4.72 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.50 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 81.78 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in July, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier, in line with a projection by Reuters. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

