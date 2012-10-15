FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan utilities' Sept gas consumption rises 3.2 pct y/y
#Energy
October 15, 2012

Japan utilities' Sept gas consumption rises 3.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10 power utilities consumed 3.2 percent more natural gas in September than a year earlier in generating electricity to make up a fall in nuclear power generation, industry data showed on Monday.

The utilities burned 4.50 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4.36 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

It was their highest even volume of LNG usage for the month of September.

They generated 76.53 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in September, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations for a 0.3 percent decline in a Reuters projection. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
