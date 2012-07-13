FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan utilities' June gas consumption rises y/y
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 13, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

Japan utilities' June gas consumption rises y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in June than a year earlier to generate power, industry data showed on Friday, as all of the 50 nuclear reactors were shut throughout the month.

The utilities burned 4.26 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4 .03 mi llion tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. That was a record for the month of June.

The utilities generated 70.46 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in June, down 4 .1 p ercent from a year earlier, ma tching a Reuters projection.

Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.