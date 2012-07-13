Japan utilities' June gas consumption rises y/y

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10 utilities consumed more natural gas in June than a year earlier to generate power, industry data showed on Friday, as all of the 50 nuclear reactors were shut throughout the month.

The utilities burned 4.26 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) equivalent last month compared with 4 .03 mi llion tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed. That was a record for the month of June.

The utilities generated 70.46 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in June, down 4 .1 p ercent from a year earlier, ma tching a Reuters projection.