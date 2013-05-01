LS Power completes part of Arizona Arlington Valley solar farm

May 1 (Reuters) - Privately held U.S. power company LS Power said Wednesday it completed the first 19-megawatt (MW) block of the 127-MW Arlington Valley II solar photovoltaic power plant in Arizona.

LS is building the solar farm on more than 1,100 acres near Arlington, Arizona, about 47 miles (75 km) west of Phoenix.

LS said it will sell the entire output of the solar farm to San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), a unit of California power company Sempra Energy, as part of a long-term power sales agreement.

U.S.-based construction and engineering firm Fluor Corp is building the project. Japanese electronics firm Kyocera Corp and South Korea’s Hyundai Solar supplied the photovoltaic panels, LS Power said.

Prudential Capital Group and a bank group led by Banco Santander SA provided the financing for the project.

General Electric Co’s GE Energy Financial Services unit participated in the project as an equity partner, LS Power said.