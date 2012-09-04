FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luminant to mothball 2 Texas Monticello coal units for 6 months
September 4, 2012 / 5:08 PM / in 5 years

Luminant to mothball 2 Texas Monticello coal units for 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Luminant, the largest electricity generator in Texas, plans to mothball the Monticello 1 and 2 coal-fired power plants in North Texas beginning in December for at least six months, the company said in a filing.

Luminant had planned to suspend operations at Monticello 1 and 2, each rated 583 megawatts, in 2012 in order to comply with the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule, which was thrown out by a federal appeals court in August. When a stay was issued in late 2011, Luminant continued to run the units.

If approved, Dallas-based Luminant said it would shut the two plants Dec. 1 for a period of six to seven months, according to a filing with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas made late last week.

Market comments are due Sept. 14.

Luminant is a unit of Energy Future Holdings which is owned by a group of private equity firms including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and TPG Capital Management.

