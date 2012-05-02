Luminant to restart 2,200 MW in Texas before summer

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Luminant, the biggest electric generator in Texas, is working to complete repairs at three North Texas coal-fired power plants in advance of the summer, when power demand in the state soars, executives said on a call.

Monticello 2, a 583-megawatt coal plant in Titus County, has been shut since mid-December to address a main power transformer failure while both units at the 1,600-MW Oak Grove plant in Robertson County are shut to repair turbine bearing packing damage, company officials said on Tuesday.

The Texas grid operator is counting on every power plant in the state to be available to run over the summer, which is expected to be hotter-than-normal, straining supplies.

Last summer, Texas consumed a record amount of electricity during a protracted heat wave and drought, forcing the grid agency to declare emergencies on a half dozen days in August to avoid rolling power outages.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Tuesday said NRG Energy and a few other companies were recalling aging, mothballed natural gas-fired units to run this summer to bolster supply.

Luminant has no plans to return any mothballed units to service for the summer, a spokeswoman said.

The Oak Grove coal units went into service late 2009 and mid-2010 and burn lignite.

Oak Grove 2 shut in early March after operators noticed vibration in the high-pressure turbine. An inspection uncovered turbine bearing packing damage, officials said.

Officials shut Oak Grove 1 in April to do a similar inspection, which showed similar damage, officials said on a call with investors.

Executives did not offer details on the repair work, but said Monticello 2 would return to service in advance of the summer and repairs at Oak Grove would be completed in the second quarter.

Luminant’s coal-fired generation in the first quarter fell more than 23 percent to 10,693 gigawatt-hours, down from 13,966 GWh, in the first quarter of 2011, due to milder weather and the unplanned coal-plant outages, according to a company statement.