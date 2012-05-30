FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luminant restarts Monticello, Oak Grove coal units
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

Luminant restarts Monticello, Oak Grove coal units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 30 (Reuters) - Luminant, the biggest electric
generator in Texas restarted  three North Texas coal-fired power
plants in time for summer when power demand to run air
conditioners traditionally soars, a spokesman said on Wednesday.	
    The units are Monticello 2, a 583-megawatt coal plant in
Titus County and two 800-MW coal units at the Oak Grove plant in
Robertson County, the spokesman said. 	
    All three units restarted in the past few days, he said. 	
    Texas set a record for power use in May on Tuesday and the
grid operator has warned the state is poised for a
hotter-than-normal summer that will strain power resources.
 	
    Earlier this month, Luminant executives disclosed that
Monticello 2 had been shut since mid-December to address a main
power transformer failure and that units at Oak Grove plant were
shut in March and April to repair turbine bearing packing
damage. 	
    Luminant is a unit of Energy Futures Holdings Co, which is
owned by a group of private equity firms including Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts and TPG Capital.

