RWE, E.ON plan to sell stakes in Luxembourg's Enovos
April 16, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

RWE, E.ON plan to sell stakes in Luxembourg's Enovos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 16 (Reuters) - German utilities RWE and E.ON want to sell their interests in Luxembourg energy provider Enovos, the latter said.

Enovos, which also has operations in Germany, France and Belgium, said in a written reply to Reuters that the two German groups intended to start a process to sell their respective interests.

RWE has an 18.36 percent stake in Enovos, which was created in 2009, and E.ON has 10.0 percent.

ArcelorMittal sold its 23.48 percent stake in 2012 to a fund managed by AXA Private Equity, now called Ardian, for 330 million euros ($456.2 million).

The remaining shareholders in Enovos International are GDF Suez (4.71 percent), the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (25.44 percent), Societe Nationale de Credit et d‘Investissement Luxembourg (SNCI) (10.01 percent) and City of Luxembourg (8.00 percent) ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
