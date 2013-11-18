FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nearly 700,000 without power in U.S. Midwest after storms
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Nearly 700,000 without power in U.S. Midwest after storms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Almost 700,000 homes and businesses in
the U.S. Midwest were without power Monday morning following
severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local power
companies.
    Michigan was the hardest-hit state with more than 540,000
customers out.
    DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the
state, said it has about 275,000 customers out and expects it to
take several days to restore service to all homes and
businesses.
    Other hard-hit states include Illinois, Indiana, Ohio,
Missouri, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
    
    The following table lists other major outages.
  
 Power Holding Company   State      Out Now 
 DTE                     MI          275,000
 CMS                     MI          232,100
 AEP                     MI           36,300
 Ameren                  IL           28,000
 Duke                    IN           25,600
 AEP                     IN           25,100
 Exelon                  IL           15,000
 FirstEnergy             OH           13,200
 NiSource                IN           11,500
 Ameren                  MO            7,000
 AEP                     OH            6,500
 AES                     IN            4,800
 AEP                     WV            4,500
 FirstEnergy             PA            4,400
 FirstEnergy             WV            1,300
                                            
                         Total       690,300

