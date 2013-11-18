FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nearly 800,000 lack power in US Midwest, Ontario after storms
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nearly 800,000 lack power in US Midwest, Ontario after storms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Almost 800,000 homes and businesses in
the U.S. Midwest and Ontario in Canada were without power Monday
morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according
to local power companies.
    Michigan was the hardest-hit state with more than 540,000
customers out.
    DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the
state, said it has about 275,000 customers out and expects it to
take several days to restore service to all homes and
businesses.
    Other hard-hit states include Illinois, Indiana, Ohio,
Missouri, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.
    There were also about 88,000 outages in Ontario.
    
    The following table lists other major outages.
  
 Power Company      State      Out Now 
 DTE                MI          275,000
 CMS                MI          232,100
 Hydro One          ON           88,200
 AEP                MI           36,300
 Ameren             IL           28,000
 Duke               IN           25,600
 AEP                IN           25,100
 Exelon             IL           15,000
 FirstEnergy        OH           13,200
 NiSource           IN           11,500
 Ameren             MO            7,000
 AEP                OH            6,500
 Iberdrola          NY            4,900
 AES                IN            4,800
 AEP                WV            4,500
 FirstEnergy        PA            4,400
 National Grid      NY            3,200
 FirstEnergy        WV            1,300
                                       
                    Total       786,600

