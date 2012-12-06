UPDATE 2-Explosion hits Texas natural gas pipeline

* Nearby processing plant shut after explosion

Dec 6 (Reuters) - An explosion hit a natural gas pipeline near Goldsmith in West Texas late Wednesday, shutting a nearby processing plant, the companies involved said on Thursday.

The fire, which occurred on West Texas Gas’ pipeline, was extinguished on Wednesday and no injuries were reported, the local fire department said.

West Texas Gas confirmed the incident but declined to give any details about its cause or the size of the line.

DCP Midstream shut its nearby natural gas processing plant in Goldsmith, Texas, which feeds gas into the West Texas line, due to the fire.

The plant, which has a capacity of 160 million cubic feet per day, is expected back up in the next 24-48 hours, a company spokeswoman said.

Despite the shutdown, there was no damage to plant operations, she said.

DCP is a joint venture between Spectra Energy Corp and Phillips 66.

Privately-owned WTG owns and operates approximately 5,192 miles (8,355 km) of natural gas distribution mainlines and serves 28,108 customers within the states of Oklahoma and Texas, according to its website.