New York expects record power usage Thursday due to heat wave
July 18, 2013 / 3:52 PM / 4 years ago

New York expects record power usage Thursday due to heat wave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - New York State’s power grid operator forecast peak electricity usage Thursday would break a record set in 2006, as consumers crank up their air conditioners on the fifth day of a brutal heat wave.

The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) expects peak demand will reach 34,450 megawatts Thursday. That would break the current record of 33,939 MW set in August 2006, before industrial and commercial businesses reduced power usage during the recession. One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.

