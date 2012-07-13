N.Y. sees high power demand next week, Con Edison ready

* Heat wave to bake Big Apple next week

* NYISO does not expect record power demand

* Con Edison still talking to locked out union workers

By Scott DiSavino

July 13 (Reuters) - While power usage may be high in New York next week as another forecasted heat wave should have homes and businesses using air conditioners, the state’s grid operator on Friday did not expect electricity use to break any records.

In New York City, the state’s biggest electricity consumer, the local utility, Consolidated Edison Inc, said its management crews were ready for the upcoming heat wave.

ConEd locked out its 8,000-member union workforce 13 days ago as contract talks broke down amid disagreements over retirement benefits, health care costs, wages, and other things.

“We handled last week’s heat wave without major outages and responded to all of the service calls. Our management employees are all trained and experienced for the jobs they are doing,” the company said in a statement.

The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), which operates the power grid for the entire state including New York City, forecast peak demand would rise from a forecasted 28,900 megawatts (MW) on Friday to 30,500 MW on Monday, 31,800 MW on Tuesday and 32,500 MW on Wednesday before sliding back to 29,400 MW on Thursday.

The all-time peak usage in New York state was 33,939 MW in August 2006 before the financial crisis of the late 2000s cut commercial and industrial demand for power.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.

Temperatures in New York City were expected to top 90 degrees F (32 Celsius) Monday through Wednesday next week, with Monday expected to reach 90 degrees and Tuesday and Wednesday 92 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com. New York’s usual high at this time of year is 84 degrees.

Con Edison did not have any major power outages during the previous two heat waves, June 20-22 and July 4-8, but did reduce the voltage, also known as a brownout, in several Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods.

Con Edison said the voltage reductions had nothing to do with the lockout, noting it reduced the voltage before and after the contract talks broke down on July 1.

Since then, the union and company have held several bargaining sessions. The most recent session started Friday morning and was ongoing.

Officials at the union were not immediately available for comment but in the past have said the sides were still far apart. The company would not characterize the talks but said they were progressing. Neither side could say yet whether the talks would continue over the weekend.

UNION SEEKS STATE HELP

Earlier this week, the union called on New York utility regulators to order Con Edison to end the lockout, charging the company was violating its regulatory obligations. The state asked the company to respond by next Tuesday.

During the last two heat waves in the Big Apple, Con Edison said it reduced the voltage as a precaution to protect equipment while workers repaired feeder cables in the affected neighborhoods.

The company could not say if it expected to reduce the voltage next week.

Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, but incandescent lights, hot water heaters and some motors are affected.

During the last heat wave, Con Edison did not ask customers in the browned out neighborhoods to turn off their air conditioners, but did ask all of the 3.2 million homes and businesses it serves in New York City and Westchester County to use power wisely.