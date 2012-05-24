New York state has enough power for summer - NYISO

* NYISO sees peak demand down in 2012 from 2011

* ISO sees peak demand growth of 0.59 pct for decade

* N.Y. has access to over 43,000 MW of power capacity

May 24 (Reuters) - New York’s power grid operator said Thursday the state had more than enough electricity resources to keep the lights on and air conditioners humming this summer.

“The current outlook for the supply of electricity is positive, and New York state is prepared for summer electricity demand,” Stephen Whitley, President and CEO of the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), said in a release.

The NYISO forecast New York’s summer 2012 peak demand will reach 33,295 megawatts (MW), which is 1.7 percent (570 MW) lower than the 2011 summer peak of 33,865 MW and nearly 1.9 percent (644 MW) lower than the record system peak of 33,939 MW recorded on Aug. 2, 2006.

One megawatt of electricity can serve about 800 to 1,000 homes.

Whitley said the development of new demand response resources, the addition of generation and the expansion of interstate transmission over the past several years have contributed to a more reliable system.

“Growth in the demand for electricity has been trimmed by the effects of the recession and New York’s energy efficiency programs, contributing to a surplus of supply.”

Looking forward, the NYISO said it expects peak demand growth of 0.59 percent over the next 10 years, more than the 0.41 percent forecast last year.

That is still below the long-term national electric demand growth rate of 0.8 percent, according to federal data.

The NYISO said its peak demand growth forecast was up from last year due in part to a more optimistic economic forecast.

To make sure the grid has enough supplies to meet the peak, the ISO requires a reserve margin of 16 percent over the peak, which is 38,622 MW.

The state’s total generating capacity, however, is much higher than the required reserves and was expected to be 43,686 MW, which includes 39,570 MW of existing in-state generation, 2,165 MW of demand response resources (programs under which consumers reduce usage) and 1,951 MW of import capability.

That is more than enough in power resources, the NYISO said, absent unexpected generation outages or extreme weather events.

Over the past decade, the ISO said New York has added more than 9,000 MW of new generating capacity, 1,600 MW of new transmission capability and more than 2,000 MW of new demand response.

The biggest investor owned power companies in the state are units of New York’s Consolidated Edison Inc, the UK’s National Grid Plc, Spain’s Iberdrola SA, New York’s CH Energy Group Inc, Chicago’s Exelon Corp , France’s Electricite de France SA (EDF) and New Orleans’ Entergy Corp.