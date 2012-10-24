FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NextEra to add more than 1,200 MW of U.S. wind power in Q4 2012
October 24, 2012

NextEra to add more than 1,200 MW of U.S. wind power in Q4 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Florida power company NextEra Energy Inc said Wednesday it expects to complete more than 1,200 megawatts (MW) of wind power in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2012.

That is the most wind power the company ever completed in one year and brings its total wind portfolio to over 10,000 MW, Moray Dewhurst, NextEra vice chairman and chief financial officer, said on an earnings conference call.

Dewhurst also said the company’s Energy Resources unit would return to growth in 2013.

