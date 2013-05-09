FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NextEra to buy 59 GE wind turbines for Michigan project
May 9, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

NextEra to buy 59 GE wind turbines for Michigan project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc will buy 59 of General Electric Co’s new 1.7-megawatt wind turbines for a wind farm planned in eastern Michigan.

GE, in a release announcing the sale, said its turbine has blades that extend 100 meters (328 feet), about the height of a 33-story building.

GE did not disclose the cost of the turbines or the timing of the delivery. Officials at GE were not immediately available.

Officials at NextEra, the biggest U.S. generator of renewable power, also were not immediately available to discuss their plans in Michigan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
