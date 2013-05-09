UPDATE 1-NextEra to buy 59 GE wind turbines for Michigan project

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc , the biggest wind generator in North America, agreed to buy 59 of General Electric Co’s new 1.7-megawatt (MW) wind turbines for its 100.3-MW Tuscola II wind farm planned in east-central Michigan.

NextEra expects the wind farm to enter service later this year, company spokesman Steven Stengel told Reuters Thursday.

Stengel did not disclose the estimated cost of the wind farm. Local media reports have said the 120-MW Tuscola I wind farm was a $250 million investment.

Tuscola I entered service in December 2012 using 75 of GE’s 1.6-MW turbines. It is capable of providing enough power for about 50,000 homes, NextEra said on its website.

The Tuscola I wind farm is located in Tuscola, Bay and Saginaw Counties.

Michigan power company DTE Energy Co said it has 20-year power purchase agreements to buy the energy from both Tuscola wind farms.

The blades on GE’s 1.7-MW turbines extend 100 meters (328 feet), about the height of a 33-story building. A spokeswoman at GE said the company could not disclose the cost of the turbines.