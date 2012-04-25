NorthWestern sees Montana natgas power plant back soon

April 25 (Reuters) - South Dakota-based power company NorthWestern Corp said Wednesday it expects two of the three 50-megawatt (MW) combustion turbines at the Dave Gates natural gas-fired power plant in Montana to return to service by April 30.

The Dave Gates units were shut around Jan. 31 after problems were discovered in the power turbines of two of the units, NorthWestern said in a statement.

The company found similar problems in the third unit.

NorthWestern said the two units expected to return by April 30 will use either the original turbines after servicing by their supplier, a unit of Pratt & Whitney, or turbines on loan from Pratt & Whitney.

Pratt & Whitney is a unit of U.S. multinational United Technologies Corp.

NorthWestern didn’t say when the third unit was expected to return to service.

The company expected the turbine repair costs to be covered under the manufacturer’s warranty but said it was also incurring incremental costs for contracts with third parties for replacement regulation service.

NorthWestern said replacement power costs were about $500,000 during the first quarter of 2012.

The company said it believed the replacement power costs were recoverable from customers but noted there was no guarantee that federal and Montana energy regulators would allow the utility to fully recover the costs.

NorthWestern provides electricity and natural gas to about 668,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.