NRC increases oversight at Florida and Virginia nukes

May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Monday it would increase oversight and inspections at two nuclear power plants in Florida and Virginia. The NRC said it would increase oversight of Virginia power company Dominion Resource Inc's 1,863-megawatt North Anna in Virginia and Florida power company NextEra Energy Inc's 1,678-MW St Lucie in Florida. In a couple of releases, the NRC said both plants continued to operate safely but inspections would increase following certain safety-related incidents at the plants. Officials at NextEra were not immediately available for comment. North Anna faces increased oversight due to problems with past maintenance issues at the plant's emergency diesel generators. One of North Anna's four generators failed after the August 23 earthquake that kept the plant's two reactors shut for a few months. The NRC said the generator failure was not caused by the earthquake and noted Dominion repaired the equipment within a short time. A spokesman at Dominion said, "There was never any safety threat to employees or the public because the diesel generator was unavailable for several hours. Redundant diesel generators were operating and available to provide electricity to safety equipment, if required." "Maintenance procedures ... have been enhanced to reduce the chances that this problem will not recur," the Dominion spokesman said. St Lucie faces increased oversight at Unit 1 after that reactor shut unexpectedly three times over several months. Unit 1 tripped off line in the third quarter and fourth quarters of 2011 and then again in the first quarter of 2012. The NRC noted two of those shutdowns were "complicated" but did not elaborate. When the NRC increases oversight, it conducts more inspections than normal. The NRC charges the nuclear operator for the cost of those inspections. The spokesman at Dominion said he could not comment on the cost of the increased oversight.