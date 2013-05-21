FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-NRG Energy to shut 352-MW oil-fired CT Norwalk plant by June 1
May 21, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-NRG Energy to shut 352-MW oil-fired CT Norwalk plant by June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects that combustion turbine also runs on oil in second graph)

HOUSTON, May 21 (Reuters) - NRG Energy said on Tuesday it will shut the 352-megawatt Norwalk Harbor power facility in Connecticut at the end of the month because of market conditions that make the plant uneconomic.

The Norwalk facility has two oil-fired units totaling 335 MW, and a 17-MW combustion turbine that also runs on oil, NRG said.

Low capacity prices in the New England wholesale power market and the sustained low price of natural gas led to the company’s decision to take the units out of service, an NRG spokesman said in a statement.

“We don’t take this action lightly, but market conditions in southwest Connecticut and in New England generally made this decision necessary,” said David Gaier, NRG East Region spokesman.

The station will be deactivated effective June 1.

Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Jan Paschal

