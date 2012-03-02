U.S. nuclear power outages twice as high as last year

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. nuclear power plant outages on Friday were more than twice as high as this time last year and more than 60 percent over the five-year average, according to Reuters data.

More than 18,000 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity was shut on Friday versus just 8,500 MW last year and a five-year average of about 11,400 MW.

At the peak of the spring 2012 maintenance season in mid April, Reuters has calculated about 18,600 MW would be shut. That is just a little more than is out now.

Power traders said the current high number of reactor shutdowns reminded them of last spring when outages reached the highest level seen in more than a decade.

In the spring of 2011, nuclear outages reached 32,800 MW in May. The average peak for the spring maintenance season is 22,500 MW out.

Some traders noted the reactor outages could be extended again due to heightened concerns in the industry following the accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan last year.

Earlier this week, U.S. nuclear regulators moved to issue the first new safety rules to deal with issues raised by the Fukushima accident. See

But so far the high number of nuclear outages has done little to boost electricity or natural gas prices.

Natural gas has traded near 10-year lows since January. The front month on the NYMEX was up about 1 percent to the $2.40s per million British thermal units Friday afternoon.

Despite the continued low gas prices, natural gas traders said the high number of nuclear outages, among other things, was preventing gas from challenging the 10-year low of about $2.23 hit in late January.

Power prices in the West in 2011 and so far in 2012 meanwhile were at their lowest level in more than five years due in part to weak gas prices and ample hydro supplies from the Pacific Northwest.

In the East, power prices for November, December and January in PJM, the biggest power grid in the United States covering all or parts of 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, and Ercot in Texas were at their lowest level in about a decade.

The traders said electric prices were low because gas prices were low due to record production of shale gas, continuing weak power demand since the Great Recession of the late 2000s and a lack of heating demand in most parts of the nation this winter.

In most parts of the United States, when a nuclear plant shuts, grid operators usually call on gas-fired power plants to operate.

The 104 operating reactors in the United States are capable of generating about 20 percent of the power the nation consumes.

REACTORS SHUT NOW

A look at the 18 reactors currently out of service shows:

- 10 reactors (LaSalle 1, Limerick 1, Calvert Cliffs 1, Prairie Island 2, Brunswick 1, Robinson 2, Hatch 1, Sequoyah 1, Grand Gulf, San Onofre 2) are down for planned refueling outages, which usually takes about a month

- 1 reactors, Perry in Ohio shut this week for short work and should return over the next week or so

- 5 reactors (St Lucie 1 in Florida, Turkey Point 3 in Florida, Wolf Creek in Kansas, South Texas 2 in Texas and San Onofre 3 in California) shut weeks or months ago to replace major components and conduct work that could take months, and

- 2 reactors have been down for very long outages to repair the concrete containment structure at Crystal River in Florida and make repairs after flooding at Fort Calhoun in Nebraska.

The reactors are owned by units of Exelon, Southern , Constellation Energy Xcel Energy, Progress Energy, Tennessee Valley Authority, Entergy , Edison International, FirstEnergy, NextEra, Great Plains Energy, Westar Energy and NRG Energy.