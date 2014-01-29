FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southern Co files documents to complete DOE nuclear loan guarantee
January 29, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

Southern Co files documents to complete DOE nuclear loan guarantee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Southern Co Chairman Tom Fanning said on Wednesday that the company has delivered documents to the U.S. Energy Department to complete the $8.3 billion loan guarantee for its two-reactor expansion at the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia.

The Vogtle loan guarantee was expected to be finalized in 2012, but the process bogged down over terms and costs and were complicated by DOE requirements added after the much-publicized bankruptcy of solar panel maker Solyndra which had received loan guarantees.

