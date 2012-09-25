Omaha, Neb. power district to amortize nuclear costs over 10 yrs

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) board of directors has approved a plan to amortize the cost of returning to service the Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant in Nebraska over 10 years. The board wanted to level out the impact of recovery costs to OPPD customers while ensuring current and future customers share in the costs of the plant's continued operations, the power district said in a release last week. OPPD projected recovery operation and maintenance would cost $113 million for 2012 and $30 million for 2013, respectively, and 2012 capital costs at $21 million. Recovery costs include operational and maintenance expenses for the restart and recovery activities that began in 2012. The 478-megawatt Fort Calhoun plant shut in April 2011 for a planned refueling outage and remained down due to damage caused by the Missouri River flooding. The reactor is located about 19 miles (31 km) north of Omaha, Nebraska, along the Missouri River. OPPD said it plans to heat up the plant by Dec. 1, which means closing the reactor vessel, but not start up the reactor. It cannot restart until the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) gives approval. The plant was expected to restart by the end of 2012 or by early 2013. In August, OPPD said it hired Chicago-based Exelon Corp , the biggest nuclear power operator in the United States, to manage Fort Calhoun for the duration of the station's operating license, which expires in 2033. Exelon started assisting OPPD with the recovery of Fort Calhoun in January 2012. -------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Nebraska County: Washington TOWN: Fort Calhoun, about 65 miles (100 km) northeast of Lincoln, the state capital OPERATOR: Exelon Corp OWNER(S): Omaha Public Power District CAPACITY: 478 MW UNIT(S) : Combustion Engineering two-loop pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $754.65 million (2007 U.S. dollars) according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) --------------------------- TIMELINE: 1966 - Unit commenced operations 1973 - Unit began commercial production 2003 - A 20-year license extension was granted Aug 2033 - Unit license expires