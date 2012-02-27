Ontario sees 2,600 MW of new generation over 18 months

* Two nuclear reactors at Bruce to return in 2012 * Wind and solar generation to reach 4,000 MW in 2013 Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Ontario power grid operator expected energy companies to add more than 2,600 megawatts (MW) of capacity to the grid over the next 18 months. In a release, the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), the province's grid operator, said the additional generation will help the province meet future energy needs and replace coal-fired capacity. Ontario expects to shut the remaining 3,400 MW of coal-fired generation in the province in 2014. The province-owned power generator, Ontario Power Generation, owns the coal-fired plants. Bruce Power, which is owned by Canadian energy company TransCanada Corp and others, expects the 750-MW Bruce 2 reactor to enter service in the first quarter of 2012 and Unit 1 in the third quarter. In addition, the IESO expects about 400 MW of gas-fired generation and more than 700 MW of renewable generation to enter service over the next 18 months. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes in Ontario. The IESO also said the new 500-kilovolt Bruce to Milton transmission line would enter service to help accommodate the full output of all eight reactors at Bruce and enable new renewable resources in southwestern Ontario to reach the grid. By August 2013, the IESO said total wind and solar generation connected to the grid would reach about 4,000 MW. But the IESO said ongoing weakness of the global economy would continue to put downward pressure on both peak demand and energy consumption over the next 18 months. The IESO forecast energy consumption would grow just 0.4 percent in 2012, while peak demand would actually decrease.