BRIEF-AEP returns Michigan Cook 1 reactor, Cook 2 remains shut
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AEP returns Michigan Cook 1 reactor, Cook 2 remains shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co Inc :

* American Electric Power Co Inc says Cook nuclear plant Unit 1 in Michigan returns to service following storm event

* American Electric Power Co Inc says for Unit 2, there are some additional equipment issues not related to the shutdown on Saturday morning that require more time for repair

* American Electric Power Co Inc says a return-to-service projection for Unit 2 is not being released due to competitive reasons, but the outage is not expected to be lengthy (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
