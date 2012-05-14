FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2012

AEP shuts Texas Oklaunion coal plant for planned work

May 14 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co Inc 
shut its 670-megawatt Oklaunion coal-fired power unit in Texas
on Monday for routine maintenance and repairs, the company told
the state pollution regulators in a report.  	
    The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality did not specify the duration of the outage.
--------------------------------------------------------------  	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE       	
STATE:      Texas            	
COUNTY:     Wilbarger            	
TOWN:       Vernon about 190 miles (305 km) northwest of        	
            Dallas            	
OPERATOR:   AEP's Public Service Co of Oklahoma (PSO)        	
OWNER :     - AEP's AEP Texas (54.7 pct)            	
            - AEP's PSO (15.6 pct)            	
            - Oklahoma Municipal Power Auth. (11.7 pct)         
 	
            - Brownsville Public Utils Board (18 pct)       	
CAPACITY:   670 MW            	
UNIT(S):    Steam turbine            	
FUEL:       Subbituminous coal            	
DISPATCH:   Baseload            	
       	
TIMELINE:            	
1986 -      Plant enters commercial service

