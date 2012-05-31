FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AEP's 670-MW Oklaunion coal plant in unplanned outage
May 31, 2012
May 31, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

AEP's 670-MW Oklaunion coal plant in unplanned outage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co Inc's 
670-megawatt Oklaunion coal-fired power unit stopped for an
unplanned outage for maintenance and repair, a filing with the
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed on Thursday.	
    The company would keep the electrostatic precipitator
energized as long as practicable, the filing said.	
--------------------------------------------------------------  
 	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE         	
STATE:      Texas              	
COUNTY:     Wilbarger              	
TOWN:       Vernon about 190 miles (305 km) northwest of        
 	
            Dallas              	
OPERATOR:   AEP's Public Service Co of Oklahoma (PSO)          	
OWNER :     - AEP's AEP Texas (54.7 pct)              	
            - AEP's PSO (15.6 pct)              	
            - Oklahoma Municipal Power Auth. (11.7 pct)         	
            - Brownsville Public Utils Board (18 pct)         	
CAPACITY:   670 MW              	
UNIT(S):    Steam turbine              	
FUEL:       Subbituminous coal              	
DISPATCH:   Baseload              	
         	
TIMELINE:              	
1986 -      Plant enters commercial service

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
