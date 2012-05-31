AEP's 670-MW Oklaunion coal plant in unplanned outage

May 31 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co Inc's 670-megawatt Oklaunion coal-fired power unit stopped for an unplanned outage for maintenance and repair, a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed on Thursday. The company would keep the electrostatic precipitator energized as long as practicable, the filing said. -------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Wilbarger TOWN: Vernon about 190 miles (305 km) northwest of Dallas OPERATOR: AEP's Public Service Co of Oklahoma (PSO) OWNER : - AEP's AEP Texas (54.7 pct) - AEP's PSO (15.6 pct) - Oklahoma Municipal Power Auth. (11.7 pct) - Brownsville Public Utils Board (18 pct) CAPACITY: 670 MW UNIT(S): Steam turbine FUEL: Subbituminous coal DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1986 - Plant enters commercial service