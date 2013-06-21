FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AEP Texas 528-MW Welsh 3 coal unit shut
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 4:59 PM / 4 years ago

AEP Texas 528-MW Welsh 3 coal unit shut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. power company American Electric Power Co Inc’s 528-MW Unit 3 at the Welsh coal-fired power plant in Texas shut on Friday, according to a filing with regulators.

The company said the unit trip occurred after a breaker fault which caused the loss of induced draft and forced draft fans.

The company did not say in the report when the unit would return to service.

------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Titus TOWN: Cason OPERATOR: AEP’s Southwest Electric Power Co OWNER(S): AEP’s Southwest Electric Power Co CAPACITY: 1,584 MW UNIT(S): Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and

Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3 FUEL: Powder River Basin subbituminous coal DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1977 - Unit 1 enters service 1980 - Unit 2 enters service 1982 - Unit 3 enters service

