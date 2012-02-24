FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AEP to shut Texas Welsh 3 coal-fired unit
February 24, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 6 years ago

AEP to shut Texas Welsh 3 coal-fired unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co Inc
 planned to shut its 528-megawatt Unit 3 at the Welsh
coal-fired power plant in Texas on Friday for scheduled
maintenance on auxiliary equipment, according to a filing with
state pollution regulators.	
    The maintenance will span through Feb. 24-28, the report
filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)
said.	
    "Possible reintrainment of fly ash from the boiler and
associated control equipment during maintenance activities may
result in brief episodes of opacity," a filing with the state
environmental regulators said.	
    The unit will be in startup following the completion of
outage activity.        	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE                 	
STATE:      Texas                 	
COUNTY:     Titus                 	
TOWN:       Cason                 	
OPERATOR:   AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co                 	
OWNER(S):   AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co                 	
CAPACITY:   1,584 MW                 	
UNIT(S):    Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and          
 	
            Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3      
 	
FUEL:       Powder River Basin subbituminous coal               
 	
DISPATCH:   Baseload                 	
                 	
TIMELINE:                 	
1977 -      Unit 1 enters service              	
1980 -      Unit 2 enters service              	
1982 -      Unit 3 enters service

