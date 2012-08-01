FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
APS cuts output at Arizona's Palo Verde 3 reactor after leak
August 1, 2012

APS cuts output at Arizona's Palo Verde 3 reactor after leak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Arizona Public Service said on Wednesday
its 1,312-megawatt Palo Verde 3 nuclear power plant in Arizona
was operating at reduced power so the company can conduct
repairs following a feedwater leak.
    The unit down powered on Monday and was at 80 percent power
on Wednesday.
    "The unit will remain at 80 percent until the repair work is
completed," APS spokeswoman Betty Dayyo said in an email.
    Meanwhile, Palo Verde 1 and Palo Verde 2 were operating at
full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE                 
STATE:      Arizona                  
COUNTY:     Maricopa                  
TOWN:       Wintersburg about 50 miles west (80 km) of Phoenix  
 
OPERATOR:   Pinnacle West Capital Corp's APS         
OWNER(S):   - APS (29.1 pct)                  
            - Salt River Project (17.5 pct)                  
            - Edison International's Southern           
 
              California Edison (15.8 pct)                  
            - El Paso Electric Co (15.8 pct)             
            - PNM Resources Inc's Public Service Co of  
              New Mexico (10.2 pct)                  
            - Southern California Public Power Authority (5.9   
 
              pct)                  
            - Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (5.7 pct) 
CAPACITY:   3,937 MW     
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,311-MW Combustion Engineering System 80       
 
            pressurized water reactor                  
            2 - 1,314-MW Combustion Engineering System 80    
            pressurized water reactor                  
            3 - 1,312-MW Combustion Engineering System 80       
 
            pressurized water reactor                  
FUEL:       Nuclear                  
DISPATCH:   Baseload                  
COST:       $5.9 billion                  
        
TIMELINE:                  
1976 -      Start of plant construction                  
Late 1970s- NRC grants construction permit for two additional   
 
            units                  
Mid 1980s - Two additional units canceled for economic reasons  
1986 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service                    
 
1986 -      Unit 2 enters commercial service                    
 
1988 -      Unit 3 enters commercial service                    
 
2008 -      APS files with NRC to extend the original 40-year   
 
            operating licenses for an additional 20 years       
 
2011 -      NRC extends the plant's operating license for an    
 
            additional 20 years               
2045 -      Unit 1 license to expire
2046 -      Unit 2 license to expire
2047 -      Unit 3 license to expire

