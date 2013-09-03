FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona Palo Verde nuclear plant operating normally after fire
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 2:53 PM / in 4 years

Arizona Palo Verde nuclear plant operating normally after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Arizona Public Service put out a small fire late Monday on the non-nuclear side of the 1,311-megawatt Unit 2 at the Palo Verde nuclear power plant in Arizona, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said in a report.

The fire did not pose any danger to the public or plant workers and no radiation was released. The plant continued to operate at full power throughout the incident.

“There were no adverse safety consequences, and this event did not adversely affect the safe operation of the plant or health and safety of the public,” it added.

The fire was located behind the main feed pump and was put out within an hour of the company detecting it, the report said.

Meanwhile, Palo Verde 1 and 3 continued to operate at full power.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.