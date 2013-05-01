FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
APS Arizona Palo Verde 1 nuclear reactor up to 68 pct power
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

APS Arizona Palo Verde 1 nuclear reactor up to 68 pct power

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Arizona Public Service’s 1,311-megawatt Unit 1 at the Palo Verde nuclear power plant in Arizona ramped up to 68 percent power by early Wednesday from 44 percent power early Tuesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

Meanwhile, Palo Verde 2 and Palo Verde 3 were operating at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Arizona COUNTY: Maricopa TOWN: Wintersburg about 50 miles west (80 km) of Phoenix OPERATOR: Pinnacle West Capital Corp’s APS OWNER(S): - APS (29.1 pct)

- Salt River Project (17.5 pct)

- Edison International’s Southern

California Edison (15.8 pct)

- El Paso Electric Co (15.8 pct)

- PNM Resources Inc’s Public Service Co of

New Mexico (10.2 pct)

- Southern California Public Power Authority (5.9

pct)

- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (5.7 pct) CAPACITY: 3,937 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,311-MW Combustion Engineering System 80

pressurized water reactor

2 - 1,314-MW Combustion Engineering System 80

pressurized water reactor

3 - 1,312-MW Combustion Engineering System 80

pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $5.9 billion

TIMELINE: 1976 - Start of plant construction Lt 1970s - NRC grants construction permit for two additional

units Mid 1980s - Two additional units canceled for economic reasons 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1988 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 2008 - APS files with NRC to extend the original 40-year

operating licenses for an additional 20 years 2011 - NRC extends the plant’s operating license for an

additional 20 years 2045 - Unit 1 license to expire 2046 - Unit 2 license to expire 2047 - Unit 3 license to expire

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.