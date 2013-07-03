FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Arizona Palo Verde reactor seen back at full power soon
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 3-Arizona Palo Verde reactor seen back at full power soon

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Scott DiSavino
    July 3 (Reuters) - Arizona Public Service's (APS) Palo Verde
1 nuclear reactor should return to full power soon after it was
reduced to about 60 percent power late Tuesday following an
electrical problem that caused a small explosion on the
non-nuclear side of the plant, power traders said Wednesday.
    Betty Dayyo, a spokeswoman at APS, said the company expected
to keep the 1,311-megawatt (MW) reactor running at about 60
percent power while workers make repairs.
    However, she could not say when the unit would return to
full power. Power traders speculated the unit would return to
full power within a few days.
    Dayyo said the small explosion, which she characterized as
an electrical fault, did not cause the plant to release any
radiation and did not cause any harm to workers, the public or
the environment.
    APS is a unit of Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
    The company said the fire department responded but
determined no fire existed and no extinguishing agents were
applied.
    Victor Dricks, a spokesman for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC), said an electrical arc or small explosion
occurred in a cabinet containing electrical components that
supplies power to non-safety related equipment in the turbine
building in Unit 1.
    That interrupted power to a main feedwater pump which
supplies water to the plant's steam generators. As a result, the
reactor's protection systems automatically reduced power as
designed, Dricks said.
    Meanwhile, Palo Verde 2 and 3 continued to operate at full
power.

----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE                 
STATE:      Arizona                  
COUNTY:     Maricopa                  
TOWN:       Wintersburg about 50 miles west (80 km) of Phoenix  
 
OPERATOR:   Pinnacle West Capital Corp's APS         
OWNER(S):   - APS (29.1 pct)                  
            - Salt River Project (17.5 pct)                  
            - Edison International's Southern           
 
              California Edison (15.8 pct)                  
            - El Paso Electric Co (15.8 pct)             
            - PNM Resources Inc's Public Service Co of  
              New Mexico (10.2 pct)                  
            - Southern California Public Power Authority (5.9   
 
              pct)                  
            - Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (5.7 pct) 
CAPACITY:   3,937 MW     
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,311-MW Combustion Engineering System 80       
 
            pressurized water reactor                  
            2 - 1,314-MW Combustion Engineering System 80    
            pressurized water reactor                  
            3 - 1,312-MW Combustion Engineering System 80       
 
            pressurized water reactor                  
FUEL:       Nuclear                  
DISPATCH:   Baseload                  
COST:       $5.9 billion                  
TIMELINE:                  
1976 -      Start of plant construction                  
Lt 1970s -  NRC grants construction permit for two additional   
 
            units                  
Mid 1980s - Two additional units canceled for economic reasons  
1986 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service                    
 
1986 -      Unit 2 enters commercial service                    
 
1988 -      Unit 3 enters commercial service                    
 
2008 -      APS files with NRC to extend the original 40-year   
 
            operating licenses for an additional 20 years       
 
2011 -      NRC extends the plant's operating license for an    
 
            additional 20 years               
2045 -      Unit 1 license to expire
2046 -      Unit 2 license to expire
2047 -      Unit 3 license to expire

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.