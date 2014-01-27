FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NRC sends inspection team to Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant
January 27, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

NRC sends inspection team to Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Monday sent a special inspection team to Constellation Energy Nuclear Group LLC’s Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant in Maryland to inspect an unplanned shutdown of both the reactors that occurred last week.

“We want to gain a better understanding of the chain of events that caused both of the reactors to simultaneously shut down and equipment anomalies subsequent to the plant trips,” NRC’s region I administrator Bill Dean said in a statement.

“This inspection is designed to shed additional light on not only why the outages happened, but how the plant operators handled them,” he added.

Both its 855-megawatt Unit 1 and 850-megawatt Unit 2 were shut on Jan. 21 due to an electrical malfunction on the non-nuclear side of the plant.

Unit 1 was operating at 97 percent power and Unit 2 was at full power by early Monday, the company said.

